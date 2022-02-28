WEST JEFFERSON — On Saturday, Feb. 19, the Friends of the Library held one of its six scheduled blood drives at Ashe County Public Library in the community room.
The drive was successful, according to Marcia Rowe with FOL.
“It was a successful drive with 47 units collected,” said Rowe. “We are off to a good start to our fifth year of blood drives sponsored by the Friends of the Library.”
Rowe said she hopes more people will continue and start giving blood due to the blood shortage in America. The American Red Cross is facing a national blood crisis, its worst blood shortage in over a decade, posing a concerning risk to patient care, according to the Red Cross.
Rowe encourages viewers to learn more information about the shortage at www.redcrossblood.org.
FOL invites all who wish to give blood to take part in their upcoming blood drives.
About Friends of the Library
The mission/purpose of the Friends of the Ashe County Public Library is to maintain an association of persons interested in libraries; to focus public attention to and support of the library; to stimulate the use of the library’s resources and services; to support and cooperate with the library in developing library services; to receive and encourage gifts, endowments, and bequests to the library; to raise funds to support the needs of the library; and to aid in the provision of adequate housing and other facilities for the library.
To learn more about FOL, visit www.arlibrary.org/about-ashe-library/friends-of-the-library.
