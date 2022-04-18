Friends of the Library (FOL) is proud to welcome two speakers from AARP, Alan Briggs and Gretchen Barta, who will present a two-part program, to include a discussion of the AARP organization and an important focus of AARP—frauds that target older people. This informative double feature is scheduled for the upcoming FOL meeting Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in the Community Room at the Ashe County Library in West Jefferson, starting at 11 a.m.
Alan Briggs is a native of Asheville, NC. After attending UNC-CH and Georgetown Law Center, he had a long career in state government advising several elected officials including the Speaker of the House, the Attorney General and the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court. Briggs retired to Ashe County with his wife Cathy, and is an active community volunteer.
Gretchen Barta will highlight some of the frauds prevalent now, explain how they work and how to protect yourself against them. For the last 15 plus years Barta has been an AARP volunteer focused on fraud prevention, as well as Driver Safety, women’s issues and HomeFit. She was the Director of Education at the Boston University Gerontology Center prior to joining the New England staff of AARP.
As with all FOL events and activities, this meeting is free and open to the public. New members are welcome. FOL meets every fourth Wednesday of the month from February through October, except in September when the meeting coincides with the On The Same Page Literary Festival. FOL encourages everyone to take advantage of its many outstanding programs and events for 2022-23.
Coming Soon:
May 25, 2022— Annual FOL meeting (no speaker), 11 a.m. in the Community Room.
June 18, 2022— FOL Red Cross Blood Drive, 10 a.m.— 2:30 p.m. in the Community Room. Walk-ins are welcome, or register on-line at RedCrossBlood.org, or call Marcia Rowe at 336-219-0128.
June 22, 2022— FOL Speaker Elizabeth Underwood, executive director of the New River Conservancy, offers an update on the health of the river and its watershed, 11 a.m. in the Community Room.
