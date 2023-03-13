WEST JEFFERSON - In a program which should be of interest to both Ashe County old timers and newcomers to the area, Friends of the Library (FOL) proudly welcomes Andrew Cole, executive director of the Museum of Ashe County History, as featured speaker for the March 22 general membership meeting. Cole’s program will offer a brief overview of Ashe County’s unique history, as well as insights into the museum’s new exhibits and future plans. FOL’s meeting is held in the Community Room at the Ashe County Library in West Jefferson, 1 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Cole is a native North Carolinian, born in Duplin County. He received a BA in public history from Appalachian State University and first volunteered at the Museum of Ashe County History when he was a student. He served an internship at the museum in 2014, working with the late Don Long, curator at the museum. After graduation, Cole worked with the U.S National Park Service at several historic sites, including the Chesapeake and Ohio (C&O) Canal, Harpers Ferry and Fort Washington. Later Cole was curator and program manager with the N.C. Division of State Historic Sites and Properties, working at Edenton State Historic Site. Prior to taking the job as executive director of the museum in Ashe County, Cole was a reporter and feature writer for the Ashe Post & Times. He is married and lives with his wife and daughter in Ashe County.
As with all FOL events and activities, the March meeting is free and open to the public. Refreshments are served, and you might even win a door prize. New members are welcome. FOL usually meets every fourth Wednesday of the month from February through October, except in September when the meeting coincides with the On The Same Page Literary Festival.
The Friends Corner, also famous as “the best little used book shop in town,” is located inside the library and sells new and gently used hardcovers, paperbacks, puzzles, DVDs, CDs, magazines, and gift baskets. Featured this month are a cookbook sale and March Madness sale, consisting of Duke and Carolina basketball yearbooks from the last 20 years. Friends Corner hours are: Monday - Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Please add the next FOL Red Cross Blood Drive to your calendar, April 22, in the Community Room of the library, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Call Marcia Rowe at (336) 977-6775 for an appointment. Walk-ins are always welcome.
