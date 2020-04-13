At every blood drive, thorough safety protocols are followed. Even more stringent efforts will be in place at the Friends of the Library's Saturday, April 25 event from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
• Entrance to the library's Community Room will be only through the downstairs entrance. All other library entrances will be locked, since the library will not be open to the public.
• Walk-ins will not be accepted at this drive. We are only accepting scheduled appointments to help manage donor flow and social distancing. To schedule an appointment, register on-line at redcrossblood.org.
• Guests will not be able to accompany donors (e.g. babies, children, or teens). Spouses and significant others who are not donating blood will have to remain outside the building.
• All donors will be temperature-screened before being permitted into the library's community room. If bodily temperature is above 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit, the donor will be asked to donate at another time.
• Social distancing will be practiced between donors, including donor beds, as well as in waiting and refreshment areas.
• Blood donors will be asked to use hand sanitizer before and during the donation process.
• Donor beds will be sanitized between every donor.
• For the safety of our donor community and in accordance with CDC guidelines, all donors will be required to wear a face covering or mask. Donors are asked to bring their own face mask/covering that covers both nose and mouth in accordance with CDC guidelines. If a donor does not want to wear a mask, he will be asked to postpone donating until a future date. Staff will be wearing a face mask.
• Only pre-packaged items will be available in the canteen area. Sadly, no homemade goodies will be available at this drive.
• Our goal for this drive is 35 donations. Please encourage friends/family members to register at redcrossblood.org to give the gift of life.
Prospective donors who have traveled to China and its special administrative regions, Hong Kong and Macau, as well as Iran, Italy, and South Korea, will be asked to schedule an appointment for more than 28 days after their return to the US
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.