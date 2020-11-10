ASHE COUNTY — For many veterans of the United States Military, it can be difficult to figure out the next stage of their lives. Others, such as Ashe County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Danny Houck, have a much easier time deciding what to do with their desire to serve.
Before he was the second-highest ranking law enforcement officer in Ashe County, Houck was a member of the JROTC program at Beaver Creek High School, going through the program run by Bob Carol.
“Probably one of the people who most influenced me was Bob Carol,” Houck said. “He worked with the JROTC program, he was over the JROTC program, and he really helped a lot of kids get to where they were going or wanted to go.”
Houck was a part of a group of six friends, who joined him on his military journey.
“We hung out together and went through JROTC at Beaver Creek. We decided that we wanted to enlist in the military, so we enlisted in the National Guard over here in Jefferson between our junior and senior years of high school,” Houck said.
“So we went through Army boot camp together and were stationed in the same platoon through boot camp. That was a fun summer for us.”
After graduating from boot camp at Fort Jackson in Columbia, S.C., they came back for one more year of school. Houck said, for 18-year-olds going through boot camp and then coming back to high school made them feel on top of the world.
“We graduated high school and went to our advanced training at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., and it was all six of us,” Houck said.
Once the advanced training was over, they went about normal lives, getting jobs or going to school. However, that ended in October, 1990, when their unit was called up to serve in the U.S. Army during the Gulf War. Houck was mobilized out of Fort Lee alongside the rest of the 1450th.
“I was 18 when I got that call,” Houck said. He said it was sad leaving his family, but Houck wanted to see the world. “Over in Saudi, we played a lot of Rook, a lot of horseshoes and a lot of volleyball. At 18 we didn’t have a lot of fear of nothing at that point.”
Houck and his unit were stationed in Saudi Arabia for roughly seven months, during which they were transporting supplies.
“We hauled fuel. When we didn’t have a fuel run, they’d give us a flatbed trailer and we’d go either get beans or bullets,” Houck said.
After returning, Houck moved on, shooting machine guns in competition, with Houck’s team winning a state competition and moving onto nationals one year. Houck had other plans beyond shooting 60,000 rounds every weekend.
Houck graduated from Appalachian State with a degree in criminal justice and went through basic law enforcement training from Wilkes Community College before joining the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy under former sheriff Jim Hartley from February, 1998 until September 1999. Houck then joined the Boone Police Department until returning to Ashe in 2018 as Chief Deputy under Sheriff B. Phil Howell.
Houck said the transition from military to was an easy one for him, and makes sense for other veterans. He noted the desire to serve, but also the background in being taught how to lead.
“It seems like even in the military, those who enlist have a heart of service, that they want to serve their community or serve their nation. That’s always been my thing,” Houck said.
Apart from some time spent on military bases and in the middle east, Houck never strayed too far from Ashe County. He said a big part of it was his family, wanting to take care of his parents.
He said the military made him who he is, and who he will be.
“Being in the military changed my whole life, just giving me my commitment to my country, my commitment to my county and maturing me,” Houck said.
