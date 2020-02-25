Henry Ford once said that “A dollar put into a book and a book mastered might change the whole course of a boy's life. It might easily be the beginning of the development of leadership that would carry the boy far in service to his fellow man.” In that same spirit, leaders in our community will join librarians to facilitate sessions of "Read to Lead," a new quarterly book club exploring books about leadership, entrepreneurship and cultivating character.
The first session will be held at Ashe County Public Library on March 26 at 5:30 p.m. and will feature “The Servant” by James C. Hunter. March’s Read to Lead will be co-facilitated by two recent graduates of Leadership Ashe, West Jefferson Alderman Crystal Miller and the library’s circulation manager, Rebecca Kennedy. We invite aspiring leaders of all ages and walks of life for light refreshments and a casual discussion of a great story that also happens to have important things to say about being a leader. Copies of the book are available to borrow at the library.
All library events are free and open to the public. If you haven’t visited us lately, you’ll be surprised by all the library has to offer. We look forward to seeing you! Also, visit us online at ashelibrary.org and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Dates to remember in March
Events for Children and Families
• Music & Movement, Tuesdays at 10 a.m., Ages 2 and up
• Tot Time, Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m., Ages 2 & 3
• Baby Bounce, Fridays at 10:30 a.m., Ages birth to 2
• Maker Monday, Mondays at 4 p.m.
• Stories We Love, Monday, March 2 at 2 p.m.
• Kid Well, Tuesday, March 3 & 17 at 4 p.m.
• Kids Art Day, Saturday, March 7 at 11 a.m.
• Superpowered Reading, Tuesday, March 10 & 24, 4:30 p.m.
• North Carolina Children’s Book Award Reading Party, Saturday, March 21 at 11 a.m.
• Money with Molly, Saturday, March 28 at 11 a.m.
Events for Teens (ages 12-18)
• Teen Club, Tuesdays at 4 p.m.
Events for Adults and All Ages
• Read to Lead, Monday, March 26 at 5:30 pm
• VAYA Health Presents, first Thursdays at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. In March, join us for session on Enhancing Mental Health with Alternative Treatments (10 a.m.) and Impact of Chronic Medical Illnesses on the Brain (11 a.m.)
• Book a Librarian if you need help with your mobile device or personal computer. Call (336) 846-2041, ext. 111 to make an appointment for an individual session with one of our librarians.
• Yoga Club, Mondays at 5:30 p.m.
• Vickie’s Book Club, third Tuesdays at 1 p.m. In March, join us to discuss “The Story of Arthur Truluv” by Elizabeth Berg.
• Brouhaha Book Club, last Mondays at 5:30 pm at Boondocks Brewing
• Talking Service Book Club, second Fridays at 10 a.m.
• Get Crafty, third Saturdays at 10 a.m., All ages
• Mountain Music Slow Jam, first and third Saturdays at 3 p.m., All Ages
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.