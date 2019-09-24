LANSING — The 4th Annual St. Jude's Family Fun Day came to Lansing Saturday, Sept. 21, in the Lansing Creeper Trail Park.
The event offered many forms of entertainment and fun for the whole family. The Heritage Iron Club brought dozens of classic cards to display, while musical acts like Blue Country and Aubrianna Lovell took the stage. Inflatables, face and pumpkin painting, a silent auction, a corn hole tournament, a duck race, food and horse rides were all options for children and their families.
The event was not just fun and games, it also raised money for a good cause. Proceeds from the event went to benefit St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, which treats and researches pediatric cancer and other life-altering diseases.
