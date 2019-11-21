The Gamma Delta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma North Carolina State Organization held their fall meeting Oct. 21. This organization is made up of Ashe and Alleghany County women in education. The mission of this organization is to promote professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education for women.
During this meeting, the Gamma Delta chapter honored three new members and twenty-one of our sisters who have 25 or more years of dedicated service to DKG. The three newly inducted members are Benita Osborne, Benicia Kennedy, and Callie Grubb. Those receiving special recognition for their dedication and years of service are as follows:
Nancy Reeves, Disa Wishon, Joyce Kilby and Diana Caldwell with 25 years. Janice Linker, Susanne Black, Ruth Naddeo, Joyce Speas and Martha Rhodes with 30 years. Barbara Lyon, Cindy Atwood, Colleen Campbell, Willa Mae Campbell, Nancy Burgess and Mary Zell Absher with 35 years. Suzanne Irwin, Mary Gordan Tugman and Becky Burgess with 40 years. Eloise Price and Clairene Cockerham with 45 years and Maxine Miller with 55 years.
Sisters of DKG are thankful for each sister and her commitment and dedication to education.
The sisters of DKG support their communities by dedicating their time, talents, and gifts to schools and other organizations. During our meeting, the sisters of the Gamma Delta chapter of DKG held a “baby shower” for the Alleghany Pregnancy Care Center and Ashe Pregnancy Care Center in which many items such as diapers, baby clothes, blankets, bottles and more were donated.
