Three Ashe County Schools educators were awarded GEAR UP Academic Innovation Mini (AIM) grants. AIM Grants are designed to support individual and school passion projects aimed at improving academic performance through innovative classroom experiences that engage, inspire, and motivate student learning. Projects with a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) were prioritized.
The three Ashe County projects were selected from over 25 submitted applications and all involve hands-on application of classroom content.
Luke Eggers, Technology, Engineering and Design teacher at Ashe County Middle School envisioned an “Idea and Fabrication” lab at the middle school, based on the Inspire Lab at the Appalachian State University Belk Library. This 21st century workroom will allow teachers to enhance lessons and allow classes to work on problem-based lessons and assignments, and utilize the design process. With the tools in the lab, from a sewing machine to a laser cutter, teachers can increase student interest and creativity around classroom topics and explore real-world applications
Leeann Cronk, seventh grade science teacher envisioned “S.P.R.I.N.G. (Science Projects Resulting In Neural Growth)” projects to make seventh grade science topics real with lab experiments in heredity and genetics and STEM kits with models to build and experiment with mechanics and scientific principals such as forces and motion in concrete ways. Students will also graft plants for their Mitosis and Meiosis curriculum.
Colleen Dixon, media coordinator at Mountain View Elementary School, will immerse students and families in the engineering design process with a Maker Cart. Makerspace challenges will generate experiences in problem solving, collaboration, communication, and critical thinking skills.
The GEAR UP program currently serves sixth to eighth grade students, families and teachers in Ashe County and nine other counties in Western NC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.