WEST JEFFERSON— On March 30, Generations Assisted Living and Memory Care (formerly Ashe Services for Aging Inc.) celebrated 10 years of serving the community.
The hard work, dream and vision of former Executive Director, Jane Banks, came to fruition when the organization officially broke ground on the 55-bed assisted living facility on September 12, 2008. The facility, designed for 55-beds, was intended to be a natural continuation of services for those being served by other Generations Ashe programs as well as an added resource to others in the community and surrounding counties.
After many weather delays and licensing protocols, the facility opened its doors to the community on March 30, 2011. They were the first facility in the county to offer a Memory Care Unit, a 24-bed unit specifically tailored to meet the needs of those living with Alzheimer’s and dementia related disorders. They quickly began to grow their facility family and by the end of their first full fiscal year, they were serving 46 wonderful residents.
The facility also became a certified Music and Memory facility in 2015, the only one in the county to offer this program. Made possible by a grant from Blue Ridge Energy Members Foundation, the Music and Memory program offers each resident in their memory care unit an iPod with a personalized playlist, with a goal of improving their overall health and well-being.
“Congratulations Generations Assisted Living and Memory Care," said Banks in a reflection on this milestone. "Thank you to all the staff and residents, past and present, for making our facility a success. We have provided a vital service to the citizens of our community for 10 years. A special thank you to Bevin South, the first full-time Administrator of our facility for successfully guiding us through the years, and our current Administrator, Piper Rowe, for all of her dedication to the facility during this past year. I also want to thank all of the support staff for helping Generations Assisted Living become a successful premier alternative living community. I am honored to have been part of this project.”
“Hard work, loyalty and diligence describe the efforts that have been made by former and current directors and boards," said Richard Blackburn, Chairman of Generations Ashe Board of Directors. Those efforts, coupled with the dedication and passion of employees, have resulted in the organization’s success. A large factor in that success is the result of constant teamwork.”
“Growing and nurturing our assisted living community has been a highlight of our work at Generations Ashe," said Executive Director of Generations Ashe Patricia Calloway. "We have learned so much about compassionate care, the power of human connection, and the importance of teamwork through the last 10 years. We have had the privilege of sharing in joy and grief, laughter and tears, and beginnings and endings with our residents, their families and our staff during the last decade. Every moment has left a lasting mark on our history, and we look forward to many more years of dedicated service.”
“When I interned with past administrator Bevin South in 2016, I never expected that I’d have the opportunity to be back in Ashe County working alongside of and leading this exceptional team," Rowe said. "We continue to take great pride in providing the highest level of person-centered care and we actively seek to build lasting relationships with our residents and their families when they come to live in our community. It is truly an honor to work with and serve the residents and staff at Generations Assisted Living and Memory Care each day. Thank you for celebrating this milestone with us – we look forward to growing with and serving our community for many years to come.”
Serving ages 55 and older, Generations Assisted Living and Memory Care exists to serve the residents of this community. Their goal is to assist people in remaining active and independent for as long as possible by providing a compassionate, person-centered approach to caregiving. They believe that supportive residential care can provide their residents with an improved quality of life. They actively seek to honor their residents’ life experiences and backgrounds when they come to live at Generations Assisted Living and Memory Care.
Over the past 10 years, the facility celebrates the many residents they have been blessed to care for. Staff are thankful for the many wonderful memories that have been made thus far and they value the relationships that have been built and will continue to be built through each caregiving journey. Throughout the many changes that has been seen over the past 10 years, they are looking forward to continuing to be a light of hope for this community.
“We are looking forward to further strengthening our commitment to providing excellent service, guidance, and support to our residents and their loved ones as they face this next chapter of their lives," Rowe said. "We are so appreciative of our staff who pour love and compassion into our residents and their families daily and to our Board of Directors who supports our work, cheering us on through our successes and learning moments. And we are thankful for a community that has trusted us and allowed us the incredible privilege to serve others."
