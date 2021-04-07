WEST JEFFERSON — Generations Ashe held a parade for their residents, workers and daycare children on March 30 in celebration of their 10-year anniversary.
The drive-thru parade consisted of community members driving through the parking lot as residents and children sat outside and waved.
Many people had tied balloons to their cars and some held out posters congratulating the organization on their anniversary.
The Easter Bunny was among the attendees, spreading happiness among the crowd and children.
