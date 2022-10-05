WEST JEFFERSON — On Thursday, Oct. 13, Generations Ashe and Ashe Services for Aging Foundation will host their 14th annual Taste of the Mountains fundraiser. Ashe County residents and visitors will have an opportunity to dine out at some wonderful local restaurants, while at the same time, raising money for Generations Ashe Home Delivered Meals program.
The Home Delivered Meals program enables home-bound adults who are experiencing challenges with meal preparation the opportunity to have a meaningful connection to the community through a hot meal and a friendly visit from one of their many volunteers each day. They currently have over 30 wonderful volunteers that deliver meals Monday through Friday over seven routes through the county to around 100 clients. This fundraiser allows them to serve those who are on their waiting list as well as providing weekend meals to their clients so they will not experience a gap in food resources during the two weekend days.
Each fall, local restaurants are asked if they would be willing to donate 10% of their profits for either breakfast, lunch, dinner, or all day, on a specific date. Through this fundraiser, they hope to not only raise money so that they can adequately meet the community’s needs, but also help bring more exposure and business to the participating restaurants through promoting and advertising the event in an array of media outlets. For a current list of participating restaurants, please visit their website, www.generationsashe.org or their Facebook page. Sponsors of the event include: Ashe County Farm Bureau Federation, Boone Family Funeral Home, Miller Insurance Agency, AEV, Reeves Divenere Wright, LifeStore Bank & Insurance and WJ Office.
To support this fundraiser is simple – simply dine out at one of the participating restaurants on Thursday, Oct. 13, and 10 percent of the restaurants’ profits will go directly to the Home Delivered Meals program of Generations Ashe. A current list of participating restaurants may be found on their website, www.generationsashe.org, their Facebook page, or by calling (336) 246-2461.
To make a donation to the Home Delivered Meals program, you may donate online at www.generationsashe.org, or call Bevin South at (336) 246-1509. If you are interested in becoming a home delivered meal volunteer driver, please contact Jennifer Richardson, Ashe County Volunteer Coordinator at (336) 246-4347.
