West Jefferson, NC (28694)

Today

Cloudy early, then off and on rain showers for the afternoon. High 44F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Windy with evening showers evolving to a steady, soaking rain overnight. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.