Editor's note: Each month, Ashe County Hometown Heroes will be introducing a member of a police department, sheriff's office, fire department, or rescue personnel from within the county. Join us in saluting these brave individuals that keep us safe in Ashe County.
JEFFERSON - Meet Sgt. Zack Vogler and K9 Rhino of the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. Vogler was born in Thomasville, North Carolina, but now resides in Jefferson. He and his wife, Jessica (who is also with the ACSO), have been married for 15 years and have two children. He has been in law enforcement for 16 years, 12 years with the Jefferson Police Department and four years with the ACSO. He attended Ashe County High School and graduated in 2007 from his Basic Law Enforcement Training at Wilkes Community College.
Vogler's partner, Rhino, is a Dutch Shepherd and is four years old. He has been with the ACSO for three and a half years and is a patrol dog certified in narcotics, tracking and apprehension. Rhino received his training at Triangle K9 Association rom trainer Mike Baker.
Vogler wanted to be in law enforcement since he was little and the first time he was around the K9s, he knew that was what he wanted to do. What he loves most about being a first responder is helping the people of his community. His most memorable moment as a law enforcement officer was when he was involved in the arrest of an individual on narcotics. After the arrest, he kept in touch with the individual and from his words of encouragement after two years, the individual is now clean and sober and leading a productive life.
Vogler's most memorable moment with Rhino is when they tracked down a 15-year-old that had been missing for two hours and Rhino was able to find him because of his training.
When Zack is not keeping our community safe, he enjoys power lifting and horseback riding. He also enjoys hunting and fishing. Rhino lives with Zack and on his day off, he loves playing fetch and romping in the river.
Vogler's favorite movie is Tombstone and he will never turn down a good steak meal. His favorite sports team is the Boston Red Sox and he considers his Grandpa Austin his hero.
Zack has been in Ashe County for 24 years and the thing he loves most about living here is how neighbors still help one another and a community that feels like family.
Thank you Sgt. Zack Vogler and Rhino for your service to our community and stay safe out there!
