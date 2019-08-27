WEST JEFFERSON — September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when the American Library Association and libraries nationwide join to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step towards academic achievement and lifelong learning.
Library lovers know that showing a library card gains access to great things year-round, but during Library Card Sign-up Month, it will also offer a chance to win $100. Help us spread the word about the value of libraries this September by snapping a picture with your library card and posting it to Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #GetLibraryCarded. Participants will be automatically entered in a drawing to win a $100 Visa gift card. Entries can also be submitted by posting as a comment or wall post on the I Love Libraries Facebook page.
The promotion begins Sunday, Sept. 1, at 1 p.m. and ends Sunday, Sept. 22, at 1 p.m. Librarians and library lovers are encouraged to participate. Be sure to cover up any personally identifiable information.
The #GetLibraryCarded Promotion is open to residents of the United States, Washington, D.C., and U.S. Territories. Employees of the American Library Association are not eligible to participate.
For those who haven't visited the library recently, stop by during September to see what's new and take part in the celebration. Do you have friends who don't have library cards? September is a great month to invite them to the library.
Ashe County Public Library is also recruiting partners from local businesses to help promote Library Card Sign-up Month. Businesses can participate by offering perks to customers who show their library cards. Photos of cardholders at participating business locations must be posted on social media, using the #GetLibraryCarded @AsheCountyPublicLibrary.
The Blue Ridge Movie Lounge has already planned to offer a discount on VIP memberships and select shows to those who are “library carded” during the month of September.
