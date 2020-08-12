JEFFERSON — Since being sworn in as superintendent of Ashe County Schools on July 1, Dr. Eisa Cox and the school system have spent the last month prepping for a new school year amid a global pandemic.
As far as the challenge that the virus has presented to both her and ACS staff, Cox said she is not one who tends to dwell on the negative.
“You always have these dreams and visions of what you think school will be like, what you think the role will be like,” Cox said. “Sometimes it is all of it and sometimes it is none of it. So I am hopeful that once we get our footing and our schools are underway and we see children on a regular basis that we are able to develop a vision together of where we want to be and what our priorities are for our kids.”
In her early life, Cox was born and raised in West Virginia in Monongalia County. She comes from a family of educators, her grandmother was a school principal while her mother worked as a teacher’s assistant.
“Education was always important and I knew that,” Cox said. “I aspire to be like my grandmother in many ways, she was certainly a role model.”
Cox spent about 25 years living in West Virginia and while growing up she enjoyed dancing in several national competitions, which was an opportunity she is thankful for. During this time she was named Miss West Virginia and traveled throughout the state and country as part of the experience. She was also active in Miss West Virginia Association of Fairs & Festivals where she participated in fairs and festivals across the state and their livestock judging events.
She later attended West Virginia University where she completed her undergraduate degree in Secondary Education with a focus in science and health. After completing her undergraduate, she married her husband, Kevin, and they moved to Greensboro, where they lived for four years. While in Greensboro, she taught biology and anatomy and physiology classes at Northwest Guilford High School.
They then moved to Arizona where she was a stay-at-home mom for five years as they traveled for her husband’s career. During this time, Cox earned her master’s degree in Educational Leadership and completed a full-time internship at a school in Gilbert, Ariz.
The family then moved around to different locations, which included Charleston, S.C. At this time, Cox returned to teaching at a middle school in Summerville, S.C., where she enjoyed the diverse experience and the students. She taught sixth and seventh grade science classes, which included both gifted and standard science classes.
“I just loved the children, it was fun,” Cox said. “They were a bright, inquisitive age which is full of energy and full of life, and full of exploration and excitement and hope.”
More recently, the Cox family moved to Mooresville, N.C., where she became an assistant principal at Mooresville High School. Following her position as assistant principal, she was executive director of Secondary Education at Rowan-Salisbury Schools where she oversaw the eight high schools and completed principal leadership. She then was executive director of Programs for the Rowan-Salisbury school district where she oversaw major departments including the STEM program, Exceptional Children and instructional programs.
She describes Ashe County as being most similar to her hometown in West Virginia than anywhere else she and her family have lived.
Although education was always important in her life, Cox said she did not actively pursue an initial career as teacher. She was nine credit hours away from earning a degree in Exercise Physiology when she changed her major in college.
“I dabbled in chemistry, I was in pre-physical therapy,” Cox said. “I thought I was going to become a physical therapist and life had other ideas.”
She said she did not enjoy her internships as much as she enjoyed being in the classroom. Her grandmother had Alzheimer’s disease and Cox served on the board of directors for the North Central West Virginia Alzeheimer’s Association in her late teens. During that time, she was in and out of classrooms educating students about the disease and available resources and spoke to community groups on a regular basis.
By the time she was in her mid-20s, she realized that educational leadership was something she aspired to do as a career.
As far as personal beliefs and what she holds to be important, Cox believes in people, family and God. She also is a strong believer in equity and public education for all children.
“I believe in doing what is best for children,” Cox said. “Whether that means in education or outside or wherever, I think I believe in the good of people.”
She described her family as being her No. 1 priority. She and Kevin have been married for 22 years and together they have two sons. Their oldest son, Spencer, will be a freshman at Appalachian State University this fall while their youngest son, Wyatt, will be a junior at Ashe Early College.
In her spare time, Cox said she enjoys supporting both her boys at sporting events and serving as a band mom. She has chaperoned field trips, been the timer at swim meets and kept score at baseball games.
“Watching them grow and supporting them in the things that they enjoy doing, that takes up most of my time,” Cox said. “I would not want it any other way, you know you work so much and the rest of your efforts are put into your children and family.”
Cox loves sports and she is excited to support both the West Virginia Mountaineers and Appalachian State Mountaineers football teams.
She loves books and mostly reads educational and inspirational materials.
“I love to learn, so I enjoy reading to learn,” Cox said.
As far as places she enjoys traveling to or vacation spots, Cox said it is more a matter of who she is with than the destination. Her family enjoys taking vacations together and the last place they traveled to Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla. This was the week before the resort had to shut down and her oldest son marched in the parade with his high school band.
When asked what motivated her to apply for the position of superintendent of Ashe County Schools, Cox said she felt it was a good fit.
She earned a doctorate in educational leadership with a superintendency concentration in 2016. She was content at that time in her position at Rowan-Salisbury Schools.
Cox said she missed the feel of a smaller district, with one high school and the sense of family and pride that comes with a small community.
She said she loves the mountains and they remind her of her hometown.
“There is all kinds of positions open all the time for different leadership opportunities but to me it was about the where and the who I could be with, and Ashe County was the right place,” Cox said.
Cox expressed her hope and excitement about soon being able to go into schools and see children learning and teachers doing what they love. She said she looks forward to looking at where they are as a school district and designing a vision for where they want to go as a community.
“I’m excited to get to meet people,” Cox said. “It’s hard to do that through Zoom, so I am excited about what is next.”
She said she is thankful for Zoom and other platforms such as Google Meet that have enabled the school system to make connections. Cox said she feels teachers have done a fantastic job of connecting with their students and learning how to do things differently while keeping children engaged.
As far as what she personally brings to ASC, Cox has had many diverse experiences throughout her career in education. She said the one she feels will be most helpful as the district navigates through the pandemic and remote learning is the one-to-one deployment of devices.
She previously worked in two one-to-one school districts that provided technology for students to take home and to school with them.
“I think having that experience both from the instructional perspective will help us be able to navigate what we are forced into at this point in time, but to make it even better,” Cox said.
She expressed that ACS has a great staff who was able to deploy many devices in a short period of time. She believes the school system will be able to deploy more devices this year and also work on supporting teachers so that the devices will help with personal connections, engagement and resources.
In light of the challenges school systems are facing as a result of the pandemic, Cox said “every challenge is an opportunity.”
“To me, this is an opportunity to really get to know our students so that we know how they learn best,” Cox said. “Some of the same things that we may have done in the classroom, we have to do differently now. And some of our kids were ready for us to do them differently.”
She prefers to think more positively about COVID-19 and its repercussions and she feels that if ACS keeps their hearts, minds and vision focused on what is best for children that they will accomplish whatever it is they set out to do.
“I think that is really important to go in with that attitude so that we can help our students to get where they want to be and need to be in the future,” Cox said.
As far as her goals and plans for the future of the school system, she feels the community presents a lot of opportunities. She said one of her plans is to look into the sustainability of the one-to-one program and explore what they can do together to help support teachers and students long-term.
“We want to be able to have students who can develop into those thinkers that are able to pivot on a dime when challenges such as COVID-19 arise,” Cox said.
She also spoke about the impact of the quality of assignments teachers give students. She said children not only need the opportunity to learn the basics but also need to be able to have the opportunity to navigate and overcome challenges.
“I do not want throwaway, forgettable work,” Cox said. “I want students to be able to learn those things that they are going to take with them, that is going to provide not only that foundation but allow them to ask those good questions and allow them to think differently about how those problems can be solved.”
