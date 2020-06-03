McKenzie Marie Osborne
Parent: Amanda Osborne
Clubs/Sports/Awards: Member of the softball team her Freshman year, National Arts Honor Society, Senior Prom Committee
College/Future Plans: I plan to attend East Tennessee State University in the fall and obtain a Bachelor’s Degree in Dental Hygiene and live my best life.
Shaylyn Adriana Ramirez
Parents: Ramon and Miranda Ramirez
Clubs/Sports/Awards: FFA, HOSA, NTHS, Beta, and NSHS, one year of JV softball and one year of Varsity softball
College/Future Plans: Plans to attend NC State University and major in Animal Science.
