ASHE COUNTY — After the tragic passing of Ethan Shrader, 21, his friends and family held a parade in memory of a life lost too soon.
Ethan Shrader of West Jefferson died from injuries in a motorcycle accident on the evening of Feb. 26.
In his 21 years, Shrader enjoyed working on cars, off-roading with his friends and spending time with his dogs, according to Badger Funeral Home.
Remembering their loved one, Shrader’s family and friends brought together a parade in his honor, and nearly 100 vehicles taking part in the drive across the county.
Cody Treadway organized the event and reached out to the community on Facebook and stated that anyone was welcome to join.
Some tied blue balloons to their vehicles and some revved their engines as loud as they could.
The parade began in the parking lot of Walmart, and the lot was filled with a sea of blue.
Heading through downtown West Jefferson and ending at the shop Shrader worked at in Warrensville, his friends and family celebrated his life with burnouts and loud engines.
