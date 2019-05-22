JEFFERSON — The Trout Derby was held Saturday, May 18, celebrating the beginning of Naked Creek Access’ trout fishing season. The recently acquired access has not been open to the public for fishing in past years.
According to Mount Jefferson State Natural Area Superintendent Joe Shimel, Naked Creek Access will be open until June 23 for fishing.
The access closes at sunset, and fishers are urged not to cross the bridge. Fishers should park vehicles in mowed areas and not drive in fields. Participants are to protect vegetation along the creek and buffers, and they are not allowed to camp, leave trash or start fires.
Fishers can catch a maximum of seven trout, there is not a size limit, there are no bait restrictions and only a general fishing license is required.
