JEFFERSON — Back in 2017, Charity Ballou gathered her peers, friends, family and colleagues to give back to the community and those in need. She began serving meals on Thanksgiving and throughout the winter months to shut-ins and those in need at local churches with the help of countless volunteers. However, as the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she and the volunteers put everything on hold.
This past Thanksgiving, Ballou rejuvenated her kindness and with the help of the Jefferson Fire Department, she and the volunteers were back on track and were able to feed 109 people.
“With a name like Charity, I think I was destined to do some kind of good works and growing up in a Southern Baptist home, it’s only natural that food is my love language,” said Ballou.
Ballou said that after the response of the 2022 Thanksgiving supper, she realized what a real need there is for something like this in the community of Ashe County. After that, she vowed to provide a meal each month.
In the month of January, the volunteers served 89 people and during their recent February supper, they served 75.
“The only criteria required for someone to receive a meal is for them to ask,” Ballou said. “It is not for me to judge who is in need. While there are certainly many people in our county who suffer from food insecurity, there are also lots of individuals who need the smiling face that delivers the meal or sits and talks with them even more so.”
In helping with the suppers, local businesses and countless individuals fund the meals through donations of both time and money for food supplies, meal prep, service and delivery.
“When I started this venture back in 2017, I called these events ‘Souper Saturdays’ but back then we only served soup,” said Ballou. “Sothe past few months I’ve been searching for something to call this thing and went so far as to create a Facebook poll to ask for ideas. While there were several great ideas offered up, one individual encouraged me to create a mission statement and that the name would evolve organically.”
In her search for the perfect name, Ballou recalled opening a Facebook page called “Good Vibes” in response to the negativity on social media. She wanted to create a positive space with words of encouragement, inspiration and motivation.
She said it didn’t take her long to realize that she was trying to do the exact same thing with these meals.
“It’s not so much about the food, but about offering up a little bit of encouragement, motivation and simple care for my neighbors,” said Ballou. “Hence, the Good Vibes community meal is born. This name also opens us up to begin other charitable works.”
Ballou said the Jefferson Fire Department has been most generous in allowing them to use their space and they are currently in communication about being able to continue to use the space for upcoming meals.
While the March meal date is not yet set in stone, there will be a meal provided one way or another.
Anyone wanting to volunteer or make a donation may contact Ballou at (828) 434-0609 or goodvibes@gmail.com.
If you know anyone who would benefit from a meal, contact Ballou at the number above.
“I want to serve as many as we possibly can and while I’m thankful to have been able to serve close to 100 people these past few months, I know there are so many more that can benefit,” said Ballou.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.