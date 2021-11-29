JEFFERSON – On Wednesday, Nov. 24, Goss Tree Farms donated a beautiful 7-foot fraser fir Christmas tree to the Museum of Ashe County History.
The tree was given to the museum by the Goss Family — Pat, Terry, Melissa, Luke, Kole and Jed — who donated it in memory of their loving husband, father and grandfather Maynard Goss, who was passed away in spring of this year.
“The museum greatly appreciates this very kind gesture from the Goss family,” said Andrew Cole, administrator of the Museum of Ashe County History. “Our staff and volunteers look forward to decorating the tree and having it on display this Christmas season.”
The museum plans to display the tree in the museum’s foyer throughout the holidays. The museum would also like to thank its employee Mike Tester for arranging the pick-up and delivery of the tree.
Goss Tree Farms is a family business located in Ashe County. They are a wholesale supplier of top quality North Carolina Fraser fir Christmas trees, wreaths and garland. They can be found on social media at www.facebook.com/GossTrees/.
For more information about the Museum of Ashe County History call (336) 846-1904 or visit its website at ashehistory.org/
