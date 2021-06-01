The seniors who once walked the halls of Ashe County High School and the Ashe Early College stepped onto the stage to receive their diplomas on May 27 and 28, moving their tassels from right to left and finally becoming high school graduates.
On May 27 at Westwood Elementary School, 14 seniors took to the stage as the first graduates from the Ashe Early College, opening up just a few years ago in 2018. Led by senior speakers, Principal Elaine Cox, Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox, Wilkes Community College President Dr. Jeff Cox and special guest former Superintendent Phyllis Yates, the ceremony was intimate as families gathered around to celebrate the graduating seniors.
Senior Elizabeth Wallace gave her charge to the senior class, expressing her pride in being the first class to graduate from the Early College, despite the twists and turns that life threw at them. Wallace gave her classmates strong words of encouragement as they move on to bigger and better things along with thanking each and every one of them for aiding one another in their journeys.
Many of the AEC seniors will not only have a high school diploma under their belt, but an associates degree from Wilkes Community College as well. Dr. Eisa Cox, Phyllis Yates and Elaine Cox gave their highest remarks as many of the seniors graduated with a GPA higher than 4.0.
As the graduates will soon find themselves stepping into adulthood and larger parts of the world, all the speakers reminded the seniors to stay humble and kind, giving all of their gratitude and pride as they walked across the stage.
On May 28, more than 200 graduating seniors gathered in the gym of Ashe County High School along with a crowd of family, friends and teachers. This was the first in-person graduation since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. While social distancing has taken a step back in recent guidelines and restrictions, masks were still required upon entry.
The night held only student speakers and presenters, including Jake Reavis, Thomas Galloway, Autumn Blackburn, Jernee Ashley, Jadyn Trivett and Ashley Dollar.
Two charges to the senior class were given by both Galloway and Reavis. Galloway opened up with a presenter-like aura, giving the bittersweet ceremony a lighthearted energy.
Galloway encouraged his classmates to remain humble throughout their future endeavors and to always have courage, even through the toughest of times. He reflected on his last year with his classmates, saying how they excelled through, despite living in a worldwide pandemic.
Reavis gave the final words to the class, pushing them to reach farther than they could imagine and always hold God close within their hearts. He gave recognition to everyone, giving Blackburn a round of applause for also graduating with an associates degree and also to the class as a whole for making it through the last for years of a whirlwind high school career.
In closing, Dollar led the graduates and crowd in a prayer, thanking God for blessing them everyday.
Following the ceremony, the graduates headed over to Mountain View Elementary for the annual Project Graduation event, also the first in person since COVID-19. Seniors enjoyed their last few hours together as a group, something they will hold onto for the rest of their lives.
