JEFFERSON — For their third year, the Greenfield Campground Material Girls donated more than 150 handmade quilts, pillows and hats to Ashe Memorial Hospital to use in its chemotherapy, emergency and other departments.
Arriving at Ashe Memorial Hospital Friday, Oct. 11, from all across the region, the Greenfield Campground Material Girls brought a total of 47 quilts, 75 pillows and 70 hats, with each one individually handcrafted by one of the group’s 14 members in their workshop located in West Jefferson.
The group donates their handcrafted materials twice a year, AMH CEO Laura Lambeth said, once at the beginning of summer and another at the start of fall. Mary Worsham, the group’s founder, said it all started around 10 years ago with her sister, sending materials to as many children’s hospitals as possible across the country.
“It’s a way of giving back your talent,” Worsham said.
AMH Director of Community Outreach Melissa Lewis said the materials will be used by a number of departments in the hospital, including the chemotherapy infusion area and obstetrics/gynecology department.
This year, since so many materials were donated, Lewis said AMH will be able to provide them for patients in the emergency room.
“These ladies are a blessing to Ashe Memorial Hospital,” Lambeth said.
