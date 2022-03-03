WEST JEFFERSON — Grieving can be one of the hardest things a person has to go through. Whether its from losing a loved one, struggling with your career, fighting an internal battle with yourself or losing the light you once had in the world, grief is not something to be dealt with alone.
Grief Share is a support group and seminar that are led by people who understand what you are going through and want to help. You’ll gain access to valuable GriefShare resources to help you recover from your loss and look forward to rebuilding your life.
This group is a network of over 15,000 churches worldwide equipped to help those in need. From a non-denominational perspective, anyone can attend. They offer biblical concepts for healing and grieving.
The group comes in three parts: a video seminar lasting around 45 minutes filled with encouraging information from experts around the country, group discussion and workbooks.
Peggy Ashley has been a part of Grief Share since 2019, a few years after her husband passed away.
"I had been stuck in grief myself and then I started going to these groups," said Ashley. "I think the most important aspect of going to these is participation and attending. I had seen a lady who was deep in depression and God told me to give her one of our flyers. She was present at the next session."
In Ashe County, Grief Share is available to attend at Bald Mountain Baptist Church. The first meeting will be held in the fellowship hall on March 17 from 6 to 8 p.m.
On March 24, Grief Share will start a 13 week session which will run every Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bald Mountain until June 9.
Many of the sessions include attacking guilt and anger within yourself, dealing with grief, learning why you're truly grieving, getting stuck in grief, what you wish to live for now and more. You are welcome to join in on meetings at any point in time.
To learn more about Grief Share and to find the nearest session to you, visit www.griefshare.org.
To register for the Bald Mountain class, visit the Bald Mountain central office, visit www.baldmountainchurch.org or call (336) 877-7777.
