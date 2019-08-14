WEST JEFFERSON — Westwood Elementary School is welcoming a new assistant principal to its team of administrators for the 2019-2020 school year.
Scott Grubb, former Ashe County High School varsity basketball coach and teacher, has more than 20 years of experience in education. Grubb said he worked at ACHS for 18 years before taking a job at Avery County High School as the varsity boys basketball head coach.
“Along the way, I decided that I’d like to do something else with leadership,” Grubb said. “I’d been leading teams for a couple of decades and thought maybe I could transfer to another field.”
Grubb decided to go back to school in January 2018 and earn his administration certificate at Appalachian State University, then took a job at Alleghany High School to shorten his commute. He said he had great experiences at Avery and Alleghany high schools and learned a lot during his time at those schools.
“All of the while, I always wanted to come back home,” Grubb said. “I feel very fortunate to have gotten back to the area where I grew up.”
As he starts his new role at Westwood Elementary School, Grubb said it marks his 22nd year in education.
“I want to do everything I can to make sure our students and our teachers have everything they need for great instruction to take place,” Grubb said.
