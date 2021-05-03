Lots of family, friends, volunteers and supporters attended the dedication of the new home of Barbara Boyden on this beautiful Sunday afternoon in Jefferson. Ashe County Habitat for Humanity held its eighth home dedication at the second home they have built in the Hickory Hills community. Beth Sorrell, board chair, began the ceremony. She stated that the goal of Habitat for Humanity is to eliminate poverty housing and ACHFH works with partner families and volunteers to reach that goal.
To qualify for a house, partner families must meet three requirements, one of which is willingness to partner with Habitat. “Barbara has taken that to heart and become a truly dedicated partner with ACHFH!” Sorrell said. “She has been working on her own house every Saturday through all kinds of weather, a previous house and at the Habitat ReSale store to complete her required “sweat equity” and we stopped counting her hours after she passed 500!” In addition to the required 200 hours of sweat equity, families must demonstrate a need for safer, more affordable housing along with the ability to pay the zero-interest mortgage.
Minister Fontrina Ray of Cox’s Grove Baptist Church moved the crowd in a passionate blessing for Boyden and her new home that she had been praying for over the years. Christine Franklin, Family Services Chairperson, introduced Boyden and presented her with a Bible. Board member Peggy Philbrick led the Litany of Dedication, presented a few gifts, and shared some heartfelt words of appreciation for Barbara.
Then Gerry Tygielski, Construction Committee Chair, followed the Habitat tradition of presenting a hammer to the new homeowner to represent the work that she has put into building the house. Finally, board member Charles Hamm presented Boyden with the keys to her new house to many cheers and tears. Ray closed the ceremony with another prayer and Barbara gave thanks to everyone. The completion of a Habitat house is truly a community effort of money, muscle and meals.
The money comes from donations and the ReSale store, while volunteers provide the muscle and meals. Many local companies also provide discounted or free professional services that are required to complete the house.
Anyone interested in volunteering at the next house, at the store or to provide a meal at the jobsite can contact ACHFH at (336) 846-2525 or ashehabitat.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.