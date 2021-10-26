JEFFERSON — On Saturday, Oct. 23, the Ashe County Habitat for Humanity traveled up West Hickory Hill to continue working on a house for the Mullis family.
The house is set to be two stories with three bedrooms. It will contain insulated concrete walls and solar powered electricity, which makes the building three times more sustainable and efficient than a standard house.
This will be the eighth house that Habitat has built in Ashe County for those in need.
Charles Mullis and his family were on site helping with the structure of the house and said he couldn’t be happier to have been given this opportunity.
“This is something I never thought I’d get to do,” said Mullis. “It’s really opened my eyes.”
Habitat began working on the house in September and is hoping to have it done within a total of nine to 12 months.
Gerry Tygielski, treasurer of Habitat, said that he’s excited to continue working on the house for the family and that they will continue even when the weather gets rough.
Habitat meets every Saturday to work on the house.
They offer an interest-free mortgage to those who are eligible for the service and those who will own the house typically work on it along with the volunteers.
To volunteer, visit www.ashehabitat.org/get-involved or call the Habitat office at (336) 846-2525.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.