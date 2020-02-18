Habitat for Humanity will celebrate the completion of the sixth Habitat home in Ashe County on Sunday, Feb. 23, with a dedication ceremony and open house.
The new Habitat homeowner, Missy Roland, will be presented with a Bible, hammer and house keys by key volunteers, a Habitat tradition. The house was donated to Habitat by Fletcher Memorial Baptist Church in Jefferson, moved from the church property, and renovated at the new site.
The open house will take place from 3–4:30 p.m. with a brief dedication ceremony at 3:30 p.m. The events will take place at 154 Ridgeside Drive in West Jefferson, near the intersection of Mt. Jefferson Road and Sexton Drive. For more information, e-mail info@ashehabitat.org or call (336) 846-2525.
