ASHE COUNTY — Junior Trevor Hamby has been selected by Mr. Daniel Calhoun as CTE student of the month for February.
Hamby is an outstanding student who consistently turns in work of the highest quality. He has taken several CTE courses throughout his high school career and he is currently taking Sustainable Agriculture Production 2.
In addition to his high quality work, Hamby is also among the most respectful students Calhoun has ever had in one of his classes. He is very deserving of this honor.
ACHS would like to send thanks to Rick Woodie at Parker Tie and DeWalt for this wonderful opportunity for the students at Ashe County High School CTE department.
