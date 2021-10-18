WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Chamber of Commerce held its annual Outrageously Good Customer Service Awards and breakfast at the newly built Wilkes Community College Campus on Oct. 19.
Sponsored by SkyLine/SkyBest, the awards recognize individuals and businesses who have continued to provide outstanding customer service. Anyone who had witnessed their good-doings were to nominate the individuals and businesses via email to the Chamber.
Presenters and speakers included Executive Director of the Ashe Chamber Kitty Honeycutt, Public Relations Administrator at SkyLine Karen Powell, Member Services Committee chair Rita Schaefer, Cooperative Extension Director Travis Birdsell and Director of Human Resources at Wilkes Community College Becky Greer.
Greer said she was more than happy to open the doors of the new WCC building for the event.
“This the community room and I always like to stress that this is your building,” said Greer. “I look across and see all of the faces in here that made all of this possible.”
Birdsell opened with an introduction for the event, saying Ashe County is no stranger to customer and community service.
“That experience that can take you from being a casual consumer to a loyal brand ambassador is an experience that would impact individuals enough to take time out of their lives to fill out a nomination,” said Birdsell. “An exceptional customer experience isn’t so much about product or service, but what we offer and how we make them feel. Outrageously good customer service is also the reason we have seen a continuous rise in visitor spending over the past decade. As visitors and customers, the reason to why they keep coming back is always that we are so inviting and we make people feel at home.”
Honeycutt then stepped up to the podium to express her gratitude and joy towards the county as it has overcome the obstacles that the past year has presented. She said she was excited to have an in-person gathering after being virtual in the year of 2020.
She thanked WCC and long-time sponsor SkyLine/SkyBest.
Powell then presented what SkyLine is all about and how their customer service has allowed them to grow for 70 years. Over the years, SkyLine has been able to remove copper from a number of communities and then install fiber optic broadband instead.
“We continue to over-promise and over-deliver for the customers we care so much about,” Powell said.
This year, the Chamber began with recognizing drive-thru windows for overcoming the challenges presented in the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We appreciate the service they provide our local community and our visitors,” said Honeycutt. “We want to recognize the efforts of our food providers so that everybody remembers how special you are and how you have risen to a huge challenge. They do such a tremendous job at feeding us and making us look good to all of our locals and visitors.”
The nomination for the drive-thrus included a tremendous thank you to the workers who pursued through the hard times. Since the pandemic began, more people have been finding themselves heading to the drive-thru. The employees have provided efficient and friendly service. In spite of the new protocols and staffing shortages, drive-thrus have continued to overcome these obstacles and give customers the service they deserve.
Drive thrus that were recognized included McDonald’s, Burger King, Smoky Mountain Barbecue, Village Inn Pizza, Bojangles, Hardee’s, Wendy’s and KFC/Taco Bell.
Each drive-thru received a sign to place in front of their business that read “Ashe County Chamber of Commerce Appreciates,” followed by the business’ name.
Next, individual winners were recognized, including Amber Moodie-Dyer of Amorem Hospice, Sandy Grubb of LifeStore Bank and Insurance, Julie Wyatt of Village Florist, Brad Scott of Ashe Appliance Service, Amanda Calloway of Ashe Memorial Hospital, Melissa Miller of Village Florist, Elizabeth Jordan of The Vintage Farmhouse General Store, April Colvard of The Ashe County Chamber and Visitor Center and Angela Brooks of The County of Ashe.
Moodie-Dyer’s nomination description provided insight of how she goes beyond the call of duty. She genuinely cares for her patients and their families while offering compassion in making difficult decisions. The nominator said she goes above and beyond of what is expected of her and will always offer a helping hand when it is needed.
Grubb’s nomination stated that she is always professionally courteous while trying to help and assist, even in undesirable situations. She is quick to respond and always friendly, maintaining the above and beyond complex of working in a bank. Grubb has been at LifeStore for a number of years, often finding praise from those she helps.
Wyatt has been with Village Florist for years, always providing the best service for those in need, giving them a spark of hope when in tough times. Her nomination letter described her as hardworking and always being on top of her game. She has continued to help those in need, sometimes staying up all night to finish her projects. Her gifts has been described as easing the pain of broken hearts. She breaks the solitude and loneliness that the pandemic has set upon the county. Wyatt gives colorful sparks of light for any occasion.
Scott was then recognized through a heartfelt nomination for his work at Ashe Appliance Service. He has been known to be on time, extremely pleasant to work with. He knows his business when it comes to repairing appliances. Anyone he works with has expressed their excitement in referring him to their peers. They will quickly learn that he values every customer, no matter how big or small their requests are.
Calloway was unable to attend the ceremony, but was recognized through a warming nomination. When her customers have questions, she captures details of any concern they may have. She does not diminish the importance of anyone or need. Calloway has recently been hired at Ashe Memorial Hospital, but she has shown the community that she has the temperament, listening skills and interest necessary for exemplary work in her role. CEO Brian Yates accepted her award on her behalf.
Miller, also with Village Florist, was described in her nomination letter as always managing to fill orders with kindness and compassion. She impresses her customers and is filled with thoughtfulness in all of her deliveries.
Jordan, who has been with the Vintage Farmhouse early on after opening, was described as always going out her way to provide for her colleagues and customers. She continues to wear a smile, no matter how hard times may get. She helps carry coffee and merchandise to help customers in their needs.
Colvard, who is a current employee at the Ashe Chamber of Commerce, was recognized for her outstanding customer service and thoughtfulness. She has been described as having a very special gift to make everyone who comes in or calls feel at home and welcome. She regularly treats everyone she encounters with warm consideration and caring compassion. She is the perfect example of what makes Ashe County s special. Honeycutt said, on behalf of the Chamber, that she is very proud to present this award to her colleague.
Last, but not least, was Brooks, who was also recognized in previous years. Her letter described her as being patiently helpful and always welcoming customers with warmth and consideration. She follows up on all of her requests and has been said to make government issues smooth and easy. Brooks makes a trip to make all of her tasks stress-free.
Next, the Chamber recognized departments within Ashe Memorial Hospital. Departments that received awards were the Department of Surgical Services, the Department of Nursing, the Department of Respiratory Therapy and the Emergency Department.
The letter of nomination stated that Ashe Memorial Hospital has been heroes for so many in the community’s time of need. They show compassion and kindness for each person under their care. When the community sees the work Ashe Memorial provides, they know that when they walk through the doors that they are blessed and thankful to be welcomed into their wonderful facility. This year has been a trying time and Ashe Memorial provided outstanding service for those in need.
Lastly, the business award went to Sweet & Savory, which has continued providing good eats throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Their service has always been impeccable. Every single staff member treats their customers like family, offering warm and personal service to anyone who enters. The food as been described as being wonderful and made with love. Customers are met with a positive outlook and encouraging words.
The ceremony ended with a final round of applause from the audience as they expressed their gratitude and pride to all of the winners. Bob Washburn then said a blessing over the take-out breakfast and each audience member was gifted with a goody bag from SkyLine/SkyBest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.