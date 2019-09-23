JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Heart Association held their annual Heart and Stroke Walk Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Museum of Ashe County History.
Beginning at 10 a.m., the event featured a few guest speakers before the participants walked. West Jefferson Alderman and ACHA board member John Reeves introduced the event, taking the time to thank the sponsors and introduce other speakers.
One was Jim Boone, who told the story of the heart attack he suffered a few years earlier. Boone talked about the signs he noticed and did not think much of, as well as a friend who saw did the same thing and did not survive his own cardiac arrest.
After the introduction, the National Anthem, an invocation and some group stretching, it was time to walk. Participants walked from the museum down to the Foster-Tyson Park, did two laps and headed back to the museum. Helping them along the way were members of the Jefferson Police Department, Ashe County Sheriff's Office and Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department. When they got back, they were welcomed with Subway sandwiches and refreshments to cook down with, as well as door prizes up for grabs.
Sponsors for the event included platinum sponsors Boone Family Funeral Home, Gotta Goodman Heart, Home Instead and Skyline, gold sponsors AEV, Hotel Tavern, United Chemi-Con, LifeStore, Boondocks and Subway and silver sponsors Animal Medical Center of Boone, Dr. Timothy Rector, Roten Insurance, Jerry McMillan, Joel and June Weaver, Edie and Eddie Miller, Sturgill's Tree Farm, Pete's Peeps, Becky's Buddies, Grace Dean Sunday School Class FBCWJ, Guardian Insurance, Mountain Town Dental, John and Nancy Reeves of White Horse Antiques and Mountain Advantage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.