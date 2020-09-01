WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Heart Association has three fundraising events planned for September and October, working to raise money to fight heart disease.
The first is a bake sale set for Saturday, Sept. 12 at the storefront of The Jefferstone in West Jefferson. The sale begins at 10 a.m., donations can be dropped off from 8:30 to 10 a.m. For more information, call Trish Taylor at (336) 927-6552.
Later in the month, there will be the first of two online auctions, set for Sept. 23 at 5:30 p.m. courtesy of Russell Killen. The auction will be done through Mountain Auction Company. The second auction will be held Oct. 21 at 5:30 p.m. courtesy of Gavin Woodie. Handling it will be Woodie’s Auction Company.
Both auction sites can be found on Facebook, for more information, contact Lynn Graham at (336) 877-4220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.