Many in the High Country need our help this time of year to make sure they have at least one healthy meal a day. Winter weather has arrived, and schools are about to be out for the holidays, which will put a strain on many families.
The Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge invites the High Country community to support our neighbors by giving the gift of food. We are kicking off a food drive called “Pack the Pantry” in Ashe county. With your help, we can pack the trailer to help those in need. Location and dates are:
Ashe County
Drop off location
First National Bank
1488 Mt. Jefferson Road
West Jefferson, NC
December 2 – 14
The food drive will be open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the dates listed. Just shop and then drop your food inside the trailer. All collected food items stay in Ashe county!
Help us pack the trailer with non-perishable goods such as canned fish or meat, canned soups, crackers, pastas, peanut or almond butter, baby food and formula, granola bars, juice boxes, nuts, and cereal. Home-canned goods cannot be donated.
Please contact Karen Marinelli at karen@womensfundoftheblueridge.org or 828-264-4002 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.