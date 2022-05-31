WEST JEFFERSON — On Friday, May 27, Ashe Early College and Ashe County High School held their graduation ceremonies to celebrate the class of 2022.
At the Ashe Civic Center, AEC began their intimate graduation ceremony with 36 seniors set to walk across the stage. Many of these seniors not only received their high school diploma, but received their associate’s degree from Wilkes Community College.
The ceremony began with the national anthem performed by Jim Ashley, followed by a warm welcome from graduate Scout Dixon.
“These past years have been wrapped with turmoil, with students facing, not only the normal stresses and pitfalls of high school, but also transitioning to online classes and dealing with the arduous and at times ceaseless uncertainty of the global pandemic,” said Dixon. “Despite these challenges, we managed to thrive. I have no doubt that each and every one of us will go onto find success and ensure that, even though our world has changed, it has changed for the better.”
Brook Vannoy then recognized the Ashe County Board of Education, the Superintendent, AEC faculty and staff and the junior marshals.
Dr. Eisa Cox, Superintendent of Ashe County Schools stepped up to the podium to give her words of wisdom to the class.
“The class of 2022 is pretty impressive,” said Cox. “They’ve collectively participated in thousands of hours of community services, completed more than 830 college classes and saving their families more than a billion dollars of college tuition and fees. That, as a mom of one of the graduates, is very exciting. What’s even more impressive is the fortitude, tenacity, grit and focus that the class of 2022 has needed to achieve that level of success.
“This class has endured COVID-19, shutdowns, online courses, social distancing, masking and learning in new ways. They pivoted. They showed great flexibility and initiative. They demonstrated that they can truly overcome anything.
“To the class of 2022, my words of wisdom are probably ones you’ve heard before. Dream big. Pursue your passions with intention. Do it on purpose. Push the boundaries of what is possible. Believe in yourself and do what you love so you will always love what you do. Face your challenges with the same grit, fortitude and positive attitude that have allowed you to get this far.”
Followed by Cox, Dr. Jeff Cox, President of Wilkes Community College recognized his faculty and the students sitting on the stage.
Elizabeth Martinez-Francisco then gave an inspiration reading of Dr. Seuss’ “Oh the Places You Will Go.”
The recognition of WCC degrees, certificates, honors, scholarships, awards and cords were then presented by Emerson Rumfelt, Jacob Pennington and Thomas Ballard.
Just before the students were given their diplomas, Grayson Miller gave his charge to the senior class.
“Today is about celebrating the brilliance of all our graduates one last time,” Miller said. “It may seem like a distant memory, but we stepped foot on campus only four years ago. We took a chance on a brand new early college program. We’ve seen teachers, administrators and counselors come and go, however, we made the most of our high school experience. Even in the face of a once-in-a-century global pandemic, the class of 2022 endured, overcame and persevered. Our class is the embodiment of resilience.
“A lot has taken place over the last four years, and now it’s time to close this chapter. It’s been challenging to say the least, but here we are, ready to graduate and begin a new chapter of our lives.”
The ceremony ended with a rendition of Taylor Swift’s “Never Grow Up” by Abilene Dollar accompanied by Stefan Kunz. After the students received their diplomas, Principal Lindsey Williams gave her final words of courage to her students.
“Seniors, know that I see so much more than students sitting in front of me,” Williams said. “Believe me when I tell you that you’re amazing. I am beyond proud of each of you for your perseverance, your accomplishments, your character and your drive.”
Skyler Vannoy then closed the ceremony with a prayer.
Over at the high school, nearly 150 students walked across the stage in the gymnasium.
To begin the ceremony, Emmi Cheek and Paige Overcash sang the national anthem followed by the welcome from Lacie Allen.
“No one had any idea that we would be going through a global pandemic that started in our sophomore year and continues to impact us today,” Allen said. “Through it all, we continued to persevere and make the most of little things we did that gave us a sense of normalcy. As we all begin the next chapters of our lives and going forward in different directions, may we always fondly remember our memories of being an Ashe County High School Husky.”
After the welcome, Jayden and Jordan Jones recognized honor cords, followed by Chloe Ashley recognizing scholarships, which totaled up to more than $1.4 million. Makenna Holman then recognized honors and awards.
Connor Waterman then stepped up to the podium to give his lighthearted charge to the senior class.
“I’d like to thank all of the teachers and faculty for getting us this far,” said Waterman. “Without our valiant, hard-working teachers, we’d have to take all of our classes online. Doesn’t that sound awful? In particular, I’d like to thank our principal, Amanda Hipp, for her tactical leadership.
“In writing this speech, I didn’t want to talk about the pandemic, but I found it was almost impossible not to do so. Our whole high school experience has been shaken and transformed by it. While we’ve lost so much, we still came through to the other side, closely intact. I wish you all the utmost success in whatever the future may have in store.”
Senior Brenna Maloney then gave her rendition of “Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac, accompanied by her sister Haley.
Following the moving performance, top-of-the-class senior Joel Robinson shared his final words of wisdom, advice and gratefulness with his class.
“We’ve done it my friends,” said Robinson. “Graduation is upon us and the storms, challenges and obstacles we’ve faced are overcome and finished. As freshmen entering high school back in 2018, many of us said that walking these halls would seem like such an eternity but suddenly, graduation is here and we’re wondering where all the time went, but oh, what a journey it has been.
“We’ve probably come through the greatest challenge of our generation. We’ve survived a worldwide pandemic. We found new ways to hang out with friends and stay in touch. As students we faced loneliness, quarantines, face-shields, masks and constant hand washing. We encountered new challenges on a live scale. Anxiety went through the roof only to be replaced by a combination of depression and loneliness from the isolation we experienced. But our teachers rose to the challenge, even though they faced an uphill battle. I want to thank our teachers and administrators today who proved through this pandemic just how much they care about us.
“I want to thank you all for the warm Ashe County acceptance I have experienced as an immigrant and outsider. Despite my weird accent and some cultural misunderstandings, you all have been patient and wonderful.
“We’re entering into the world of adulthood and whether you’re headed for a career in construction or taking on another four years of educational punishment, it’s time to leave behind any negative baggage. It’s time to embrace the new path ahead and the next chapter of our lives.”
The students then walked across the stage one by one and were pronounced as graduates of the class of 2022.
