WEST JEFFERSON — Law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs, first responders and more have become a staple in Ashe County due to their hard work and due diligence as they work to keep the county and community members safe. On Sept. 10, these hardworking men and women gathered in the gym of Ashe County High School for the first ever Ashe County Hometown Heroes Day.
The event comes from husband and wife duo Glenn and Renee Collins, who had been planning this for over two years. Due to the pandemic, the event was unable to come to a head until this past Saturday.
“This was started with the thought that all of our first responders here in Ashe County really didn’t have a day set aside for them, to appreciate, give support and to show how much the community thanks you,” said Glenn Collins.
Ashe County Commissioner, Chair Todd McNeill was present and gave a few words on our first responders.
“It’s folks like you that really make Ashe County great,” said McNeill. “We truly appreciate all that you do.”
ACHS senior Aubre Lovell sang the national anthem and Pastor Steve Ashley said a prayer over the first responders.
The event included an awards ceremony, craft vendors, food and a cornhole tournament between responding agencies.
The first award given was the Firefighter of the Year. This individual was said to be the first to go above and beyond for their volunteer fire department. Whether it’s a structure fire or a tree blocking the road, this individual has high dedication to their job.
Ashe County Hometown Heroes Firefighter of the Year was Josh Walters.
The second award was the Police Officer of the Year. This first responder has always taken their job very seriously. He is willing to help his fellow officers and county officers. He humbles himself to people in need and goes beyond his duty to protect and serve Ashe County.
Ashe County Hometown Heroes Police Officer of the Year went to Spanky Friesland.
EMT of the Year was the next award given out. This young individual has been with his fire department for a number of years. He is sure to be the first to check in on calls. No matter the time of day or night, this EMT is always ready for the job.
Ashe County Hometown Heroes EMT of the Year was Keaton Craven.
The final award was the Hometown Hero of the Year. This individual goes the extra mile to be involved in his own community and county. He represents first responders in the best way it can be represented. He is highly dedicated to his department and responds to 99 percent of their medical and fire calls. He does most of the fire training for his department while keeping it fun and interesting for all of the members.
Ashe County Hometown Hero of the Year went to Mike D’Angiolillo.
Collins said he hopes to continue this event in coming years, bringing in more first responders and community members to recognize and appreciate what they do for the county.
