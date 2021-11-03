DEEP GAP – Hidden Happiness Bee Farm has announced they are sponsoring a two-part educational series on Family/Farm/Community Security. The two-part educational series is presented by Homestead Security and will be held at the educational center at Hidden Happiness Bee Farm at its 1060 Chestnut Mountain Road, Deep Gap, NC.
Family/Farm/Community Security Training, Part 1
Saturday, December 4, 2021, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Family/Farm/Community Security Training, Part 2
Saturday, December 11, 2021, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Part 1 of this educational series will cover world and domestic events. Student will learn how these events will impact the family and the steps your family/farm/community should take now. Students will learn how to establish community with their neighbors, develop an intelligence network, procedures to bug-out, build/develop a communications (Radio) network, and security camera and sensor systems for rural family farm applications.
Participants will develop a family/farm/community values statement, a food storage plan, vehicle spare parts list/supplies list, and construction/building supplies list custom tailored to fit their family/farm/community.
Part 2 of this educational series participants will learn security management concepts/techniques, protection concepts/techniques for family/farm/community members, how to deal with unruly/violent people, develop emergency procedures, and training program for family/farm/community members.
Participants will develop a first aid supply/equipment list, fuel storage plan, and equipment maintenance spare parts/supplies list custom tailored to fit their family/farm/community.
To register for each class, visit www.offgridprep.com
Hidden Happiness Bee Farm is located right off NC Highway 421, midway between Wilkesboro and Boone. The Deep Gap location is uniquely situated to act as a visitor center to greet travelers heading into West Jefferson and Blowing Rock. Parking is free and buses and RVs are always welcome. A circular driveway is available for ease in maneuvering these larger vehicles.
Hidden Happiness Bee Farm is the primary provider of woodware, hive health supplements and honey extraction equipment and supplies for High Country apiaries. In addition, the farm offers ongoing training and support for beekeepers at all levels. To find out more, visit www.hiddenhappinessbeefarms.com.
