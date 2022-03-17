High Country Caregivers and Coach Jerry Moore will host The Coach’s Golf Tournament registration at 11 a.m, Tuesday, May 24 at the Blowing Rock Country Club. Play a round of golf and make a difference in the lives of children being raised by grandparents and other family members.
“We are thankful to Coach Moore and Blowing Rock Country Club for helping us raise money for the children and families in our program,” Jacob Willis, Executive Director of High Country Caregivers, said.
The tournament will consist of four-person scramble with gift certificates to the pro shop going to teams finishing first through third place in net and gross scores. Prizes will also be handed out for closest to pin on all Par 3s, longest drive, and there will be a putting contest. Teams will have an opportunity to meet and golf with Appalachian State University’s coaching legend Jerry Moore and his coaching friends. Each player will receive a specialty item bag, golf hat, golf balls, and other specialty golf items. There will be a silent auction with signed memorabilia from Coach Moore and other coaches. Lunch will be provided. An awards reception and heavy hors d’ oeuvres will follow at the Blowing Rock Country Club.
The format is a four-person scramble. Entry fee is $250.00 per person. Space for the tournament is limited to 125 players and we are filling up fast. Register soon to secure your teams entry.
Those interested in playing in the tournament can sign up online at Highcountrycaregivers.com, call High Country Caregivers at 828-832-6366, or mail check with team names, phone number, and handicaps to: High Country Caregivers P.O. Box 3356, Boone, NC 28607.
All sponsors will be recognized at the event and on local media outlets. All monies will go to High Country Caregivers, a stand-alone non-profit which serves grandparents who are raising grandchildren in Watauga, Ashe, Avery, Mitchell, and Wilkes counties. All donations are tax deductible. These families do not receive government funds to assist in raising their grandchildren and often struggle with the financial burden of doing so while on a fixed income. HCC steps in to help these families pay for legal fees, therapy and counseling, necessities, summer camps, after school care and activities.
You can find more information by going to www.highcountrycaregivers.com or contacting them at (828) 832-6366.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.