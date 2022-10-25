NASCAR race dancers.jpeg

The High Country Performing Arts Academy dancers who will be performing at this Sunday’s NASCAR race at Martinsville Speedway are Bellamy Eldreth, Brynlee Calhoun, Raelynn Goodman, Everly Miller, Kaiyah Miller, Landrey Carpenter, Charlotte Lambert, Andie Kate Brown, Everly Flanagan, Meridy Brown, Collins Brown, Alexa Presnell, Scotlyn Johnson, Macie Beard, Arabella Hanson, Drew Johnson, Karleigh Holt, Ella Lambert, Melody Pierce, Alayna Lovell, Hadley Goss, Callie Goodman, Emery Barr, Carley Bentley, and Jillian Miller.

 Photo courtesy of High Country Performing Arts Academy

