WEST JEFFERSON — A group of young dancers from the High Country Performing Arts Academy will get the opportunity of a lifetime to perform in front of a big crowd at a major sporting event.
The dancers have been invited to perform at this Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race, the Xfinity 500, at Martinsville Speedway.
The Oct. 30 performance was made possible after a talent booking agent for NASCAR discovered some of the dance routines that had been choreographed and taught by Suzanne Rieder, who is the Director of Dance at the High Country Performing Arts Academy. The dancers that will be heading to Martinsville this weekend range in age from five-years-old all the way up to 17.
The dancers will perform a 15-minute set at the Fan Midway at the track at noon before the race begins. The dance set will feature six original routines choreographed by Rieder. The routines include tap, jazz and hip-hop dances.
According to Rieder, this will be the first professional-level performance for these students and they have been working hard to prepare for this moment since they began rehearsing at the beginning of August. The HCPAA dancers who will be performing are Bellamy Eldreth, Brynlee Calhoun, Raelynn Goodman, Everly Miller, Kaiyah Miller, Landrey Carpenter, Charlotte Lambert, Andie Kate Brown, Everly Flanagan, Meridy Brown, Collins Brown, Alexa Presnell, Scotlyn Johnson, Macie Beard, Arabella Hanson, Drew Johnson, Karleigh Holt, Ella Lambert, Melody Pierce, Alayna Lovell, Hadley Goss, Callie Goodman, Emery Barr, Carley Bentley, and Jillian Miller.
High Country Performing Arts Academy offers both group and individual training in dance and theatre for youth and adults. Their inaugural theatre production will be the award-winning play, “The Wolves” by Sarah DeLappe, with performances in January 2024. More information about High Country Performing Arts Academy can be found on their website at www.hcpaa.com.
This is just one of many special events going on at Martinsville Speedway this weekend as the track is celebrating its 75th anniversary. As part of its 75th anniversary season, Martinsville will host three races this weekend and have several additional fan activities planned at the track. Events kick off with the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale in the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200 on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m., followed by NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff practice and qualifying on Friday, Oct. 28 at 4 p.m., the penultimate races of the Xfinity Series Playoffs in the Dead On Tools 250 on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 3 p.m. and the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs in the Xfinity 500 on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m.
