JEFFERSON — An unmatched opportunity that will benefit students and adults in Ashe County, as well as surrounding counties, can be found in a quaint, brick house—now designed for an educational facility.
Thinking, Learning, Coaching, LLC, located at 522 South Main Street in Jefferson, will officially open on Aug. 24 and will be staffed with a group of dedicated, experienced educators who will provide a community service for students, parents, and teachers. All staff members are highly qualified and are either current or retired teachers.
There are five individual coaching rooms within the house for those enrolled in sessions to utilize. TLC is intended to serve as a place where students can come to develop critical and creative thinking skills.
Director Melba Johnson emphasized that the coaching sessions will focus on providing students with personalized learning and helping students organize their thoughts by using brain-based research strategies while adhering to standards-based North Carolina curriculums.
On Mondays, there will be sessions for third through fifth grade students which will begin at 4 p.m. These will be three 55-minute sessions with a maximum of three students in each room to comply with COVID-19 guidelines.
There will also be a developmental reading class offered for K-12 students from 5 to 7 p.m.
Tuesdays will feature sessions for sixth through eighth grade students that will begin at 4:30 p.m. These will also be three 55-minute sessions with a maximum of three students in each session due to COVID-19 guidelines.
On Wednesdays there will be sessions offered for high school students, grades 9-12, starting at 4:15 p.m. Content areas offered will be any level of mathematics and any grade level of English. This will include standardized test prep (such as ACT and SAT), as well as assistance with any college application or scholarship writing, including language, grammar and editing skills. There will also be coaching available for any level science classes and Spanish.
On Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. there will be two classes offered for adults. The subject of one class will be English Language Acquisition, which is intended for those desiring to learn the English language. The second class will be Spanish Language Acquisition intended for those who desire to learn Spanish.
Also available on Thursdays will be one-on-one tutoring sessions for K-12 students or Wilkes Community College students. For a complete listing and explanation of the classes, visit the website at thinkinglearningcoaching.com.
Session fees are $45 for grades 3-12. Adult Education, Developmental Reading Strategies and English Language Acquisition classes are priced at $40 per session. Because of the need for extended training, a minimum number of sessions will be strongly encouraged for the reading and adult classes.
All listed prices are for 55-minute sessions with a three students per teacher ratio in each session.
There are one-on-one sessions available for an additional $10 per session.
A limited special price is being offered for the first 25 students to register for sessions at TLC this fall. Those registered, who pay for a minimum of 10 sessions, will receive two additional free sessions.
For families with multiple students enrolled, the registration fee will be $40 for each child.
Payment options for enrollment in any session(s) will be limited to cash or credit cards only. Registration and payment for the classes can be completed on the website. If possible, registration for the upcoming week’s classes should be completed by Friday to allow teachers time to prepare for individual student’s needs.
According to Johnson, building the vocabulary of students is going to be a major goal at TLC.
“Development of vocabulary should always be the foundation and focus when helping students and adults communicate and learn new content area material,” Johnson said.
TLC will be a safe haven with COVID-19 regulations strictly observed, dedicated to developing face-to-face relationships with students.
Johnson also emphasized that staff would like to maintain open communication with students’ classroom teacher.
According to Johnson, one of the major strategies used will be a concept based on developing cognitive skills called “Thinking Maps”. This strategy is a universal language that can be used by any grade level, content area, academic level, and any ethnic group.
As part of her professional development career, Johnson has trained Ashe County teachers for four years in Thinking Maps and has also trained teachers in Alleghany County. As a result, K-12 students already have some familiarity with the concept.
Johnson is an Ashe County native. She is a 53-year veteran of education with 33 years of classroom experience in high school English and working with middle school educators. She has also conducted national and international professional development for 20 years with K-12 teachers.
Johnson co-authored a writing manual entitled “Write for the Future”, as well as other student consumable manuals for development of critical reading and writing skills for middle and high school students.
She is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Johnson also holds a Master’s degree in English from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro with a focus in African American literature.
“It was probably the best move I have made in education as far as expanding my horizons and becoming knowledgeable about a new world of literature,” Johnson said about earning her degree from NC A&T.
Her past teaching experience extends statewide, including one year at the former Durham High School in Durham, 17 years at Alleghany High School in Sparta, and 15 years at West Brunswick High School in Shallotte.
While teaching at West Brunswick High School, Johnson was named the North Carolina English Teacher of the Year in 1997.
She said her dream for TLC is to reach out to all levels of students and assist them in bridging any gaps of understanding at varied grade levels and in multiple content areas.
Johnson can be reached by phone at (910) 520-5128 or by email at melba@thinkinglearningcoaching.com.
Additional information about registration, courses offered, and staff is available on the website or on the Facebook page @TLC.LLC.NC.
