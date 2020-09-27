The Highlanders Cross Country Team held their first scrimmage meet Monday, Sept. 21 at Fisher River Park in Dobson, NC. The meet was hosted by the Surry Runnin' Patriots. Both teams are homeschool teams sanctioned by NCHEAC (the Athletic Commission of NCHE) in preparation for an official meet to be held at the same location on Monday, Sept. 28.
This is the first year that the Highlanders have hosted a Cross Country Team. The Highlanders team consists of homeschooled middle and high school students from Ashe and Avery Counties.
Team members representing the High School Boys category from Ashe County were Joshua Crank, Thaddeus Spendlove, Caleb Crank, Thomas Jones, Matthew Kilby, Josh Owen and Matthew Hankins.
Team members representing the High School Girls category from Ashe County were Katherine Hankins, Breanna Smith, Loren Shimel, Daly Marquard, Olivia Jones and Charlotte Richardson.
Team members representing the Middle School Boys category from Ashe County were Jeffrey Cotten, Bradley Shimel and Christian Smith.
Team members representing the Middle School Girls category from Ashe County were Atalie Marquard, Selah Crank and Abbie Cotten.
At the practice meet on Sept. 21, members of the Highlanders finished with the following overall scores and times.
Joshua Crank finished in fifth place with a time of 23:18.7. Thaddeus Spendlove finished in eighth place with a time of 26:02.0. Caleb Crank finished in 10th place with a time of 26:29.4. Katherine Hankins finished in 12th place with a time of 26:43.0. Thomas Jones finished in 15th place with a time of 26:49.0. Matthew Kilby finished in 16th place with a time of 27:28.5. Josh Owen finished in 18th place with a time of finished with a time of 28:25.9. Matthew Hankins finished in 20th place with a time of 28:39.0.
Breanna Smith finished 22nd with a time of 28:42.0. Loren Shimel finished 23rd with a time of 28:52.3. Jeffrey Cotten finished 25th with a time of 28:57.6. Daly Marquard finished 27th with a time of 30:13.5. Bradley Shimel finished 30th with a time of 32:17.3. Atalie Marquard finished 32nd with a time of 33:26.6. Christian Smith finished 34th with a time of 33:48.6. Olivia Jones finished 36th with a time of 35:15.0. Selah Crank finished 37th with a time of 37:09.4. Charlotte Richardson finished 38th with a time of 37:20.0. Abbie Cotten finished 40th with a time of 1:04:50.0.
Amy Jones is the head coach of the team and is assisted by Emily Wilson and Joseph Shimel. With the uncertainty of COVID-19, NCHEAC recently announced the official season with a state meet scheduled in October.
Any registered homeschools in the Ashe, Watauga and Avery County areas with interested middle or high school age students are asked to contact Ashe Schools of Home Education at ashehomeschools@yahoo.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.