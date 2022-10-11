WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Education continued their visits throughout the schools on Friday, Oct. 7. This time, they visited and toured Ashe County High School during their first ever College and Career Day.
Those among the visitors were Chair Josh Roten, Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox, Roy Puttman, Julie Taylor, Ray Pickett, Tasha Rountree, Cathy Barr and ACMS Principal Dr. Susan Mochen. Giving the tour was new ACHS Principal Dustin Farmer.
Farmer stated that this was the first College and Career Day that ACHS had seen. Students were in their homeroom for the majority of the day, going to different sessions in which they could learn about multiple careers. Establishments such as Blue Ridge Energy, Wilkes Community College, Ashe Memorial Hospital and specialists in different areas of work were present throughout the day.
Students made their way to the gym on the morning of Oct. 7 to kick-off the day with a motivational talk presented by {span}Dave Albin from Firewalk Productions{/span}, followed by more sessions throughout the school day. Seniors were able to participate in a martial arts board break that symbolized what they felt they needed to let go of to better their future. The board break was sponsored by Vannoy Construction.
Sessions included lessons on agriculture, art, career and technical education, engineering, health sciences and more.
According to Farmer, ACHS currently has just over 800 students enrolled, something he hopes to increase in the coming years.
The next school visit will be held on Oct. 26 at Blue Ridge Elementary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.