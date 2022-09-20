WARRENSVILLE — On Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Ashe County Board of Education kicked of their school visit series with Ashe County Middle School.
The BOE plans to visit each school throughout the 2022-23 school year, taking a look at student growth, the impact of teachers and overall success.
A group of students in the Student Leaders encore gathered together on Wednesday and took group tours of the middle school.
Among the tourists were Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox, Sheriff B. Phil Howell, BOE members Josh Roten, Dr. Kim Simmons and Polly Jones, County Manager Adam Stumb and a few other Ashe County Schools staff and partners.
The visit began in the library, where ACMS Principal Dr. Susan Mochen set up a table of baked goods, juice and coffee for the visitors.
“We appreciate our student leaders and Mr. Lewis for his leadership and teaching the students all the skills they’ve learned thus far,” said Mochen.
Wednesday was ACMS’s first club day, with clubs ranging from Creative Writing, ASL, an outdoorsman club, a NASA club and more.
Cox said she couldn’t be happier with the progress at the school and also stated that ACMS has had incredible test scores within the past few years. Cox would often take a seat with the students in their classrooms, helping them and learning with them.
The next school visit is set for Sept. 28 at Mountain View Elementary School.
