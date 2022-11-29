WEST JEFFERSON — On Tuesday, Nov. 22, the Ashe County Board of Education conducted their final school visit of the year, taking a stroll through the halls of Ashe Early College.
Ashe Early College resides in Messer Hall of the WCC Ashe Campus and they use one dedicated hall for their high school classes. While at AEC, students can obtain an Associates Degree before their high school graduation. In partnership with WCC, this success is made possible.
AEC currently houses 135 students in grades nine through 13. Many students will tack on an extra year after their set graduation to obtain more college credits. Aspiring eighth graders have the opportunity to apply for the early college before they enter ninth grade. Students at AEC start college classes right off the bat upon entering the school year as a freshman.
The school is classified as a Cooperative Innovative High School, which target students who are at risk of dropping out, first generation college students and students who would benefit from accelerated learning opportunities. In North Carolina, there are currently 134 Cooperative Innovative High Schools.
“We have a lot to offer here,” said Principal Lindsay Williams. “It’s a long process to get students in here and there is a lot of thought put into applications and considerations.
The early college offers an array of community service and in 2022, a graduate totaled 236.5 hours total before walking across the stage in May.
Visitors were able to walk through the hall to see students at work in classrooms. A barn quilt project was on display in the hall and guests could vote for their favorite ones. The project was funded by Gear Up and students have been working with longtime artist Jane Lonon on their quilts and how to show their creativity through them.
Among the visitors were Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox, BOE members Josh Roten and Dianne Eldreth, Ashe County Schools staff and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.