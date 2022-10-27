WARRENSVILLE — The Ashe County Board of Education held their fourth school visit of the year on Oct. 26, taking a walk through the halls of Blue Ridge Elementary.
Blue Ridge Elementary is currently operated under Principal Joallen Lowder, who opened the school visit with excitement and pride.
"We are the smallest school in the county," said Lowder, explaining that the school currently has just over 360 students enrolled. "Our numbers don't define us."
Blue Ridge has become one of the most successful schools in the county, earning the title as a 2021 National Blue Ribbon School in September of 2021. This recognition is given to schools based on their overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.
"We were able to close the gap during the pandemic," said Lowder. "We truly have amazing teachers, staff and students."
More recently, during the week of Oct. 17, Lowder received a letter that stated that Blue Ridge has now received the Leader in Me Lighthouse Academic Honor Roll Award for 2022.
After the opening remarks, a the Leader in Me Student Leaders, ranging from grades first through sixth, lead small groups on a tour of the school. The BOE, Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox, County Commissioners Jerry Powers and William Sands, Sheriff B. Phil Howell, ACS staff and more got to visit multiple classrooms, engaging with students and learning more about their daily school life.
The next school visit will be held on Nov. 9 at Westwood Elementary, followed by the final school visit of the year on Nov. 22 at Ashe Early College.
