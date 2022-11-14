WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Education, along with ACS staff and community members, attended their fifth school visit of the year on Nov. 9 to Westwood Elementary.
Westwood is currently overseen by Principal Jennifer Holden, who has been with the school since it first opened. Westwood is the newest school in the district, opening up in 2004. The school houses 484 students and 64.5% of those students are receiving free and reduced lunch.
”We have exceeded growth this year,” said Holden. “I’m very proud of Ashe County Schools for being eighth out of 115 school districts. We’re lucky have a high teacher retention rate of 95.4%.”
During the pandemic, Holden said there was learning loss, but the students have since grown in their education.
Westwood is an “A+” school, which highlights the arts. Throughout the halls of the school, students have been displaying their artwork to showcase their talents.
Throughout the visit, students from different grade levels and AIG showed the guests what they were working on in their classrooms and taught them about the up and coming technology they use.
Visitors included BOE members Josh Roten, Polly Jones and Dianne Eldreth, Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox, Commissioners Todd McNeill and Chuck Olive, Ray Pickett and Ashe County Schools staff.
The next and final school visit of the year will take place at Ashe Early College on Nov. 22.
