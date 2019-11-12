WEST JEFFERSON — Holiday season is upon Ashe County, and the Lions Club of West Jefferson is celebrating its arrival with the annual Holiday Parade at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.
Lions Club President and parade organizer Gwynita Steele said the past two Holiday Parades have seen some of the largest turnouts in years, and she is expecting attendance for the 2019 Holiday Parade to surpass previous years, with the event seeing some 10,000 engagements on Facebook, Steele said.
“I’m shocked by the number of people who have liked the Facebook page and who have shared it,” Steele said.
Among the more than 100 participants in this year’s parade include WBTV news anchor John Carter, the Ashe County Husky Vanguard Marching Band; Wilkes Central, North Wilkes and Elkin marching bands; dance troupes, baton twirlers, vintage cars, motorcycles, horses, floats, the Ashe Shrine Club, U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx, N.C. Rep. Ray Russell, N.C. Sen. Deanna Ballard, emergency services vehicles and more.
“It seems like there’s a lot more local interest this year,” Steele said.
Steele added that there will be Christmas music playing in downtown West Jefferson when floats aren’t playing any music, which she said was a new addition for this year’s parade.
“We’ve been working on this since the summer,” Steele said. “We don’t take the accolades — the town and Parker Tie. Parkie Tie’s very generous with their time, and they help support (the parade), so we’re very pleased to have them as a sponsor.”
The parade procession will begin lining up around 2:30 p.m., Steele said. The route will stretch down Jefferson Avenue in downtown West Jefferson starting around Hillbilly Grill and ending around the parking lots at Ashe County Ford.
Starting at 2:15 p.m., Jefferson Avenue will be closed for traffic starting at the intersection with U.S. 221 going into downtown West Jefferson for safety reasons, Steele said.
The Lions Club has been organizing the Holiday Parade for at least 20 years, Steele said.
“To see the joy it brings to everybody in Ashe County,” Steele said. “Everybody loves a parade.”
Following the West Jefferson Lions Club Holiday Parade Saturday, Nov. 16, is West Jefferson’s annual Light up the Town event on the Hotel Tavern deck starting at 5:30 p.m., sponsored by the West Jefferson Business Association, in partnership with SkyLine SkyBest. Stop by after the parade for free hot chocolate and photos with Captain America and Spider-Man.
