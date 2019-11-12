West Jefferson, NC (28694)

Today

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Near record low temperatures. Low 12F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Near record low temperatures. Low 12F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.