WATAUGA — The Mediation and Restorative Justice Center celebrated the official opening and ribbon cutting of the Homestead Recovery Center alongside approximately 100 community members.
The ribbon cutting, hosted in partnership with the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce, took place on March 1 and included food, self-guided tours, staff introductions, naloxone training and the opportunity to contribute to the mural in the Peer Living Room.
Homestead Recovery Center has opened with the intention of to offer a peer support space to build a community of growth and understanding for those in recovery.
Former Watauga LEAD and Recovery on the Inside Program Coordinator Molly Bolick was promoted to serve as the Director of the Homestead Recovery Center located at 482 State Farm Road.
Bolick said staff at the center are excited to provide more services to the community as they transition into the new space that offers more room for opportunities. The center includes a meeting space, living room, closet and several staff offices. It will also have shower and laundry facilities available when renovations are complete.
Homestead Recovery Center provides harm reduction supplies, including Narcan/naloxone, fentanyl testing kits, pregnancy tests, outdoor living supplies, clothing and hygiene supplies.
Bolick said the recovery center will house existing programs and work on community outreach efforts, events, trainings and meetings.
For more information on Homestead Recovery Center, call (828) 355-9943.
