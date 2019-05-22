ASHE COUNTY — The Fleetfeet Cloggers once again showcased their quick feet and hilarious characters during the group’s annual recital to benefit the Ashe County community.
Organizer Kitty Honeycutt said her 60-plus cloggers were prepared for the recitals, held May 10 and May 12.
“They put on a great show, and they exceeded my expectations,” Honeycutt said. “I teach Monday nights and (my daughter) Ashley teachers Tuesday nights. I had not seen so much of the Tuesday night preparation. The Monday night class performances went far better than I ever dreamed, and then I was (impressed) at all the Tuesday night (participants) had done.”
After a strong showing at both performances, Honeycutt said she has heard excellent feedback.
“Some people said it was our best show ever,” Honeycutt said.
The “Honeycutt Holler” theme this year was “Dearly Beloved,” and it saw the addition of a new character, The Holler Undertaker played by Josh Roten, joining four returning characters, played by Danny Shepherd, David Shepherd, DeAnna Scott and Karrah Shepherd.
“In the ‘Holler,’ any event is time for a great gathering and time to make a green bean casserole, a pound cake and a deviled egg tray,” Honeycutt said. “Through anything, your friends that stick with you are what matter most.
This year, the show had a twist ending, according to Honeycutt.
“Some of the locals saw Roxy talking to The Undertaker, and they jumped to the conclusion that she was planning her funeral,” Honeycutt said. “However, she was planning her wedding.”
For almost two decades, Honeycutt said the performance continues to run smoothly due to families and volunteers.
“We have the best group of parents and families for our dancers, and a lot of volunteers,” Honeycutt said. “With that, we can do a nice raffle, offering and a concession stand. We have help cleaning up, setting up and backstage. Everybody pulls together.”
All the money raised during the performances by ticket sales and raffle tickets will be given back to community programs like Shoes For Kids, as is customary each and every year. Honeycutt said that is because the Fleetfeet Cloggers are about teaching more than clogging.
“We teach a sense of community service,” Honeycutt said. “We teach that you can bless other people with your talents. We give all the money away that we make to charities — and we have since the beginning — because we’re trying to instill in our dancers that they can use their talents to help people who might need it.”
