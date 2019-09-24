WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe Post & Times is currently taking submissions for its “Honoring our Heroes, Salute to Veterans” section, which features Ashe County veterans and those currently serving in the U.S. Military.
“I think it’s important to recognize those who have served our country to protect its freedoms, and especially those who have given the ultimate sacrifice,” said Ron Brown, AP&T sales and marketing consultant.
Send submissions to tom.mayer@mountaintimes.com by Oct. 25, or drop them off at the AP&T’s office, located at 7 E. Main Street in downtown West Jefferson. Submissions should include a picture in uniform, along with your branch, rank and dates of service.
Those who have already submitted an entry in the past do not need to resubmit one, as it will already be included in this year’s edition, Brown said. The special section will be featured in the Ashe Post & Times Nov. 6 edition.
