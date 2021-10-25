WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Huskies took to their home field for their final home conference game against the South Caldwell Spartans, ultimately falling 51-6.
The game began with South Caldwell receiving the ball first, then slowly but surely making their way into Husky territory. With around seven minutes left in the first, South made a victory run through the goal line to take the 6-0 lead. With a minute left after a short repossession, Andrew Peterson recovered a fumbled ball, leading into the second quarter with the ball in Ashe’s hands.
Within a few minutes into the second, Drew Roland found his way into the end zone for a Husky touchdown. The extra point kick was no good and the score was then tied at 6-6.
South Caldwell continued their march as they managed three more touchdowns in the second, one just before halftime on an intercepted pass. At the half, the score was 30-6.
The third saw gains from Ashe as Cesar Martinez intercepted a Spartan pass and ran nearly 40 yards down the field. However, it was not enough in the last two quarters as South Caldwell tallied three more touchdowns by the final buzzer, winning 51-6.
Before the game, the varsity football and cheerleading seniors were escorted on the track by their families in recognition of their hard work over the past season.
Seniors for cheerleading included Chloe Ashley, Alli Blevins, Aaliyah Green, Savannah Greer, Kennedy Houck, Hannah Krider, Faith Miller, Angel Phillips, Dixie Taylor and Gracye Trivette.
Football seniors were Dalton Black, Emery Brinegar, Cesar Martinez, Damion Pennington, Andrew Peterson, Drew Roland and Trent Trivette.
During halftime, the Marching Band seniors were recognized. Seniors were Ana Blevins, Cade Blevins, Abby Carpenter, Harley Cox, Gabe Fogger, Nicolai Herr, Jayden Lipford, Tristan Morrow, Lindsey Phipps, Macie Richardson, Daniel Rodrigues, Isaiah Ritchie, Isabella Schiavone, Chloe Smith-Shepherd and Connor Waterman.
The Huskies will play their final conference game at Watauga on Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.